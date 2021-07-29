A warning was also issued by the Meteorological Department that in the next two hours, there will be rain in the Delhi-NCR. Indian Meteorological Department, also mentioned that it will be cloudy throughout Thursday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The southwest monsoon has covered the entire region of the National Capital which witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday. Due to heavy rainfall in the region, many parts of the city have witnessed extensive waterlogging. A warning was also issued by the Meteorological Department that in the next two hours, there will be rain in the Delhi-NCR. Indian Meteorological Department, also mentioned that it will be cloudy throughout Thursday.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain to occur over and adjoining areas Delhi, Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, Mattanhail and Jhajjar in the next two hours pic.twitter.com/6cr763Ens5 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

Roads waterlogged in Delhi Cantonment area following heavy rainfall in the national capital this morning



IMD predicts 'thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain' in Delhi during the next one hour. pic.twitter.com/Wh6o7jLkre

— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

#WATCH | Heavy rain lashes Delhi, causes waterlogging in some areas. Visuals from Jor Bagh. pic.twitter.com/HA0Of4e2r8 — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2021

#WATCH | Delhi: Parts of national capital receive rainfall; visuals from Janpath



As per India Meteorological Department, Delhi will witness 'generally cloudy sky, moderate rain/ thundershowers' today and tomorrow pic.twitter.com/J1p6Wvsa9h — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2021



As per the IMD's forecast areas like Dadri, Noida, GR Noida, Ghaziabad, Modinagar, Khurja, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Badaun, Jattari, Mathura, Barsana, Nandgaon, Shamli, Barut, Meerut, Kasganj (UP), Alwar, Tijara, Khairthal, Nagar, Nadbai, Bharatpur, Deeg (Raj) and Siwani, Sadulpur, Loharu will witness light rain shower in the next two hours.



On the other hand, IMD areas like Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Mahendragarh, Narnaul, Kosli, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Nuh, Sohna, Bhiwani, Gohana, Rohtak, Mayhem, Bhiwani, Jind, Gurugram, Manesar will witness thunderstorms along with light to moderate rain. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has already issued an orange alert for Thursday along with a yellow alert for Friday and Saturday.



Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi's maximum temperature was recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal making it the coldest day in the last ten years. This is the lowest maximum temperature on July 28 in the last 10 years since 2011.



On Wednesday, a minimal difference was noted in maximum and minimum temperatures in various places of Delhi. In Jafarpur, the maximum temperature here was 26.4 while the minimum temperature was 26.1 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Mungeshpur recorded a maximum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.9 degrees Celsius. Palam's maximum and minimum temperatures were 27.2 and 26.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen