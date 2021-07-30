A flood alert is declared when the Yamuna crosses the "warning mark" of 204.50 metres. The situation is being monitored round-the-clock, a district administration official said.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A flood alert was issued by Delhi administration on Friday as efforts to evacuate people living in the low-lying areas of Delhi around Yamuna flood plains continued. The alert was issued in the wake of recent breach of danger mark (205.33 meters) that Yamuna river touched in the National capitals amid incessant rainfall.

The water level was recorded at 205.34 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 11 am on Friday. It was 205.22 metres at 8:30 am, 205.10 metres at 6 am and 205.17 at 7 am, an official said, adding it is likely to rise further, news agency PTI reported.

An official from the irrigation and flood control department said that all the concerned departments have been put on alert. The irrigation and flood control department has deployed 13 boats in different areas and put 21 others on standby, the official from the irrigation and flood control department told news agency PTI.

As Haryana reportedly continues to discharge more water into the Yamuna river from Hathinikund barrage, Delhi Police and East Delhi district administration continue evacuating the people living along the capital floodplains. The evacuated people are being sheltered inside the Delhi government shelter homes in Yamuna pushta area.

A flood alert is declared when the Yamuna crosses the "warning mark" of 204.50 metres. The situation is being monitored round-the-clock, a district administration official told PTI.

The weather department has also issued an "orange alert" for moderate rains in Delhi-NCR for the third day on the trot on Friday.

According to the Delhi flood control room, the discharge rate at the Hathnikund Barrage peaked to 1.60 lakh cusecs on Tuesday afternoon, the highest this year so far.

The water discharged from the barrage normally takes two-three days to reach the capital.



In 2019, the flow rate had peaked to 8.28 lakh cusec on August 18-19, and the water level of the Yamuna had hit the 206.60 metre-mark, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The Delhi government had to launch evacuation and relief operations after the overflowing river submerged many low-lying areas.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Mukul Sharma