The Delhi Police Commissioner has strictly told the district police officials that negligence in security will not be tolerated. The DSPs of all the 15 districts in the national capital have been asked to intensify security checks in their respective districts.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi was put on a high alert on Saturday due to terrorist attack threat during the festive season. Following the high alert, security has been beefed up across the national capital on insutructions of Commissioner of Police SN Srivastava. The Delhi Police Commissioner has strictly told the district police officials that negligence in security will not be tolerated. The DSPs of all the 15 districts in the national capital have been asked to intensify security checks in their respective districts.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma