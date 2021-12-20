New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the national capital is prepared to deal with Omicron, urging people not to panic as the new variant continues to spread across India. However, Kejriwal urged the Centre to allow COVID-19 booster doses for those who are fully vaccinated against the infection.

"Given the rise in cases for some days, now all positive cases in Delhi will be sent for genome sequencing for Omicron," Kejriwal said while addressing a virtual press conference. "We will strengthen home isolation system as most new Covid cases will not require hospitalisation," he said, adding that a review meeting in this regard will be held on December 23.

Earlier in the day, Delhi's Omicron tally climbed to 28 after the city-state reported six new cases. Out of the 28 cases, 12 patients have recovered from the infection while the other 16 are undergoing treatment, as per the data shared by the state health department.

Delhi, one of the worst-hit cities in India, has witnessed a spike in COVID-19 last week. On Sunday, it reported 107 new cases, its highest daily rise since June 27, with a positivity rate of 0.17 per cent. On June 27, the national capital had logged 259 cases and four deaths, as per the Delhi health department.

The city logged 86 new cases on Saturday and 69 on Friday with a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent and 0.12 per cent respectively. The number of Covid cases recorded in Delhi so far has reached 14.42 lakh. Over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at over 25,000.

