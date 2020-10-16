"The concerned state governments will provide secretarial, security and financial facilities to this committee. The committee will submit its report to the Supreme Court in 15 days," the apex court said.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the rising pollution levels in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Friday appointed Justice Madan B Lokur, a former SC judge, as the one-man monitoring committee to prevent the stubble burning in Delhi's neighbouring states, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

It said the panel shall submit its report on stubble burning fortnightly to the apex court. The top court also set October 26 as the next date for hearing in the matter.

"The concerned state governments will provide secretarial, security and financial facilities to this committee. The committee will submit its report to the Supreme Court in 15 days," the apex court said.

An SC bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde also directed National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme and Bharat Scouts to assist the Lokur panel in monitoring the stubble burning in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, directed the states concerned to provide adequate security, secretarial infrastructure and transport to Lokur panel.

"We direct states concerned to provide adequate security, secretarial infrastructure and transport to Lokur panel", the Supreme Court said today.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed the setting up of one-man committee of Justice (retd) Lokur to take steps to prevent stubble burning in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab. The bench rejected the SG's objection and said that the concerned states have already been heard.

The apex court directed the court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) and chief secretaries of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to assist the Lokur panel to enable it in physical surveillance of fields where stubble is burnt.

During his tenure as an apex court judge, Justice Lokur had dealt with pollution matter which included the aspect of stubble burning. The bench was hearing a plea filed by one Aditya Dubey who has raised concern over pollution caused due to stubble burning.

Posted By: Talib Khan