Delhi Pollution: No Petrol, Diesel Without PUC From October 25

DELHI Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday said that the Aam Aadmi Party government has decided that fuel and diesel won't be sold at gas stations in the capital city without a PUC (pollution under control) certificate. This decision was made to reduce vehicle pollution, and it will take effect on October 25.

Delhi के 2 करोड़ लोगों ने AAP सरकार के साथ मिलकर प्रदूषण से निज़ात पाने के लिए कई उपाय किये हैं।



इसी का नतीजा है कि केंद्र सरकार की NCAP की Report के अनुसार 2017-18 के मुक़ाबले 2021-22 में Air Pollution में काफ़ी सुधार हुआ है।



PM 10 Level 18.6% नीचे आया है



-CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/hnm76YSn5o — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 30, 2022

A notification regarding this will be released soon, according to Rai. Following a discussion of the implementation techniques, it was determined to move on with the plan from October 25 at a meeting with representatives from the environment,transportation, and traffic departments.

"Vehicular emissions are one of the key contributors to rising pollution in Delhi. It is imperative to reduce it, so it has been decided that from October 25 petrol and diesel will not be provided at petrol pumps without a PUC certificate for the vehicle. "

वाहन प्रदूषण को कम करने के लिए दिल्ली के सभी पेट्रोल पम्पों पर ईंधन (पेट्रोल/ डीजल) लेने के लिए आगामी 25 अक्टूबर से प्रदूषण जाँच प्रमाण पत्र (PUCC) अनिवार्य करने की तैयारी।



पर्यावरण विभाग को जल्द नोटिफिकेशन जारी करने का निर्देश दिया गया। pic.twitter.com/Z9WYgzhuTY — Gopal Rai (@AapKaGopalRai) October 1, 2022

According to the minister, the Delhi government will also launch its 24/7 war room to fight pollution and will ensure serious implementation of the amended Graded Response Action Plan(GRAP).

GRAP is a set of measures followed to prevent air pollution in Delhi and the adjoining areas according to the severity of the situation. It has been classified into four different stages on the basis of its adverse air quality.

The anti-dust campaign will also be launched in the national capital from October 6, wherein sudden visits will be conducted at construction sites to check the dust pollution.