New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A layer of haze lingers over the national capital as Delhi's air quality continues to deteriorate, falling in the "very poor" category for the third straight day today and is likely to remain so for the next two days as well. As per the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality at Delhi's ITO on Monday morning was 307.

According to the index, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

On Sunday, the air quality in parts of Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar reached 'severe' levels, while it largely remained in the 'very poor' category in Gurugram and Faridabad.

The contribution of stubble burning to Delhi's PM2.5 shot up to 19 per cent on Sunday against 9 per cent on Saturday due to the wind direction and moderate wind speed. The increase in contribution is despite a drop in number of fire counts.

The Delhi government has kick-started its ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ anti-pollution campaign for which it has deployed 2,500 environment marshals at 100 traffic signals across the city to generate awareness and curb vehicular pollution.

The drive is being implemented is being implemented from today and no person will be issued challans as it is an awareness campaign, the government has said.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta