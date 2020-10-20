Delhi Pollution: Air quality deteriorates in the national capital with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere. Have a look at the photo taken from the different regions of Delhi amidst heavy smog.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi gets deteriorated due to the constant pollution sources such as transport, dust, industrial and episodic sources including firecrackers and stubble burning. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the contribution of stubble burning has increased to 19-22 per cent in Delhi's pollution. Have look at the pictures taken from the different parts of Delhi to understand the impact of air pollution in the national capital.

Air quality deteriorates in the national capital. The picture has taken from ANI Twitter; visuals from India Gate and Rajpath. Delhi's AQI is dipping due to the increase in the contribution of stubble-burning to 19-22 per cent.

This picture is shared by ANI on its Twitter official handle. It belongs to Anand Vihar where the Air Quality Index is at 252 in the 'poor' category as per Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.

Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi remained in the poor category on October 20. However, Kejriwal Govt assured that it has been introducing sustainable solutions in Delhi's fight against pollution.

Addressing a press conference on October 19, Delhi Environment Minister, Gopal Rai on being asked about the odd and even scheme in the national capital said, “We have implemented the odd-even scheme many times in Delhi. It would be our last resort and we will think about its implementation if the rest of the methods to curb the air pollution fails.”

Air quality deteriorates in the national capital with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere. AQI touched very poor for the very first time on October 15 in this season. However, one of the most important reasons behind the rise in pollution level in the month of October is farm fires.

Posted By: Srishti Goel