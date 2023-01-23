Delhi Policeman Stabbed Twice On Patrol Duty, Assailant And Two Others Arrested

A DELHI Police head constable was stabbed when he was trying to resolve a fight between an auto-rickshaw driver and some men in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area, police were cited as saying by the news agency PTI.

The incident happened on Sunday evening when Assistant Sub-Inspector Sunil and head constable Rinku of Chhawla Police Station were on patrolling duty. They received a phone call at 8.35 pm about a fight in the Qutub Vihar area. As soon as the officers reached the spot, some men were having a quarrel with an auto driver, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan, as per PTI.

As the police intervened in order to quell the fight, one of the people stabbed Rinku twice and ran away. The accused is a known criminal in the area and has been identified as Sunny alias Shooter.

Rinku was rushed to a hospital and reportedly suffered serious stabbing injuries, and is currently in the ICU, informed the DCP.

Soon after the incident, the police got a tip-off about the location of the accused, following a manhunt for Sunny and his other accomplices.

After receiving the tip-off, the officials raided a house on Bhai-Bhai Road in Qutub Vihar at nearly 2.30 am. Sunny, fired the police, following what, the police fired three rounds, hitting him in his legs.

The police arrested him and took him to a hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment, Vardhan said.

The police have nabbed three people from the house and seized a country-made pistol, three live cartridges, and a knife from them. According to the officials, they are also running a search operation to nab the other people involved in the incident.

(With inputs from agency)