Delhi Police Team Attacked By Mob During Arrest Of Nigerians In Neb Sarai Area

The mob surrounded the police personnel and clashed with them in order to free the Nigerian nationals who had been detained over visa expiration.

By JE News Desk
Sun, 08 Jan 2023 10:28 AM IST
File photo of a Delhi Police van seen outside Rohini court in Delhi. (ANI Photo)

A police team was attacked by a mob of around 100 people of African origin on Saturday when it had gone of arrest three Nigerian nationals from Neb Sarai area of Delhi. The mob surrounded the police personnel and clashed with them in order to free the Nigerian nationals who had been detained over visa expiration. The anti-drugs force of Delhi Police was taking the detainees to the police station.

The incident took place on Saturday when a Narcotics Cell team visited Raju Park in Neb Sarai to carry out deportation proceedings of foreign nationals over staying in India. The police arrested three Nigerian citizens whose visas had expired.

Following the arrest, over 100 people of African origin gathered and surrounded the police team. During the chaos, two of the three detainees escaped from the police. However, 22-year-old Philip could not escape and was detained, NDTV reported.

Later, at 6.30 am a joint team from the Neb Sarai Police Station and the Narcotics Squad visited Raju Park area and detained four Nigerians, including one woman.

The joint team was also met by a mob of 150 to 200 people. The people of African origin surrounded the police team as they tried to help those arrested escape the police.

However, the police managed to tackle the situation and successfully detained the offenders and took them to the Neb Sarai Police Station. Their deportation proceedings have been initiated.

