Shraddha Murder Case: Delhi Police Seeks Polygraph Test On Accused Aftab; Narco Test Likely Today

Aftab Amin Poonawala is accused of throttling his live-in partner Shraddha after dismembering her body.

THE Delhi Police on Monday moved Saket Court seeking permission to conduct a polygraph test on accused Aftab Amin Poonawala who brutally killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walker and chopped her body into 35 pieces. Police officials had earlier said that Aftab was giving misleading answers to the questions when police interrogated him.

Metropolitan magistrate of Saket Court, Aviral Shukla referred the matter to Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore, who earlier gave nod for a narco analysis test on Aftab. The court is likely to hear the plea on Tuesday.

On Thursday the court was allowed to conduct a Narco Analysis Test on Aftab within five days through Legal Aid Counsel Harshit Sagar. However, the narco analysis was not conducted on Monday by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). “We are not conducting the narco test on Aaftab today," said FSL Assistant Director Sanjeev Gupta.

What Is Polygraph Test?

A polygraph test often referred to as a ‘lie detector test’ is a device or a procedure that measures, analyzes, and records several physiological indicators such as blood pressure, pulse, respiration, breathing rhythms, and skin conductivity while a person is investigated.

During the polygraph test, when a person gives deceptive answers then it triggers physiological responses that are different from when the person is stating the facts. The changes in the person’s body, breathing pattern, and heart rate are monitored by the investigators.

As details of Shraddha Walkar's heinous murder case keep surfacing, here are 10 key points:

- 28-year-old, Aftab Amin Poonawala is accused of throttling his live-in partner Shraddha on May 18 after dismembering her body, storing parts in a fridge, and then disposing of the body in areas around Mehrauli.

- Among those 11 people questioned by police include Shraddha’s friends Rahul Rai, Godwin, Aftab-Shraddha’s flat owner, Shraddha’s owner, and several others.

- According to police officials, Aftab shifted belongings from his flat in Maharashtra’s Palghar district to Delhi in 37 boxes in June and paid Rs 20,000 for it. Poonawala told police that he and Shraddha fought over who would pay for the shifting.

- Police had also said that Poonawala was “high on marijuana” when he killed Shraddha. Police also said that Aftab and Shraddha travelled to several locations, including Himachal Pradesh after leaving Mumbai. Police are visiting these areas to find out if there was something happened during those trips which prompted Poonawala to kill his partner.

- Police are also investigating the drug habit of the accused and have rounded up some peddlers to ascertain the specific supplier of drugs including the cannabis product Malana cream to Aftab. Police reached Tosh in Himachal Pradesh in pursuit of a drug angle.

- The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) will carry out the polygraph and narco-analysis tests of Aftab while the CBI is likely to examine the bones and other pieces of evidence in the murder including dismembering Shraddha.

- While searching the body parts of Shraddha, investigators recovered a human jaw during searches for the body parts of Shraddha Walker.

- According to media reports, Aftab has finally shown some remorse for Shraddha’s brutal murder. His police remand ends on Tuesday and he will be presented in court again.