New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police has asked multinational technology company Google and Facebook-owned social media app Instagram to provide details of the account through which the a 'Toolkit' document on the ongoing farmers' protest was uploaded.

The toolkit was shared by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on social media on the day when several foreign celebrities expressed solidarity with the ongoing protest against three agri-marketing laws passed by the Parliament in September, last year.

The police said they have sought "registration details" and "activity log" of the account through which the toolkit was uploaded, according to news agency ANI. The police noted that the document mentioned two email IDs, 1 Instagram account, and 1 URL. Delhi Police seeks info from Google, Instagram on authors of 'Toolkit' shared by Greta Thunberg.

The development comes a day after the Delhi Police registered an FIR under sections 124 A and 153 A of the Indian Penal Code against the 'creators of toolkit'. Thunberg and several global celebrities, including American pop singer Rihanna and Lebanese-US former adult star Mia Khalifa, had come in support of the farmers protesting on the outskirts of Delhi. Following a complaint by the Delhi Police, the teen climate activist said that she still stands with the farmers and “support their peaceful protest”.

After the foreign celebrities' support, several Bollywood celebrities and members of the sports fraternity had rallied behind the central government in its criticism to these comments. The Ministry of External Affairs had said in a statement that the protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity and the efforts of the Centre and the agitators to resolve the impasse.

Farmers have been protesting against the three laws at the border points of the national capital from over two months. 11 rounds of talks between the agitators and the Central government have failed to end the deadlock over the issue.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja