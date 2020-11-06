The police said that a case has been registered against the YouTuber under Section 420 IPC for allegedly cheating 'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police on Friday registered an FIR against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan for allegedly cheating Baba ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad. In a statement, the police said that a complaint has been registered against Wasan under Section 420 IPC at the police station in Malviya Nagar and an investigation is underway.

"On 31/10/2020, a complaint of Kanta Prasad (owner of Baba ka Dhaba) was received at PS Malviya Nagar regarding cheating and fraud against one Gaurav Wasan. A preliminary enquiry was done after which a cognisable offence has been registered and investigation initiated," the Delhi Police said, as reported by news agency ANI.

'Baba ka Dhaba' is run by an 80-year-old man Kanta Prasad and his wife in Delhi's Malviya Nagar. They rose to fame after Wasan shot their video and uploaded it on his social media accounts, urging Delhiites to visit Prasad's place as his business was badly affected by the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

However, Prasad has now accused Wasan of allegedly cheating him and misusing the funds received by him. In his FIR, he claimed that Wasam "intentionally and deliberately shared only his and his family/friends bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and collected a huge amount of donation... without providing any information to the complainant".

However, Wasam has denied the allegations and said that all the money received by him as donation has been given to Prasad and he has already shared his bank details with the police.

Though, Prasad has alleged that Wasan has shared his bank details from October 7 to 10 whereas he received more money after that, demanding that he must reveal his bank account statements till October 26.

"Gaurav Wasan came to his house on October 26 and gave him a cheque of Rs 2.33 lakh and after some arguments with a manager, Wasan said their balance was cleared. But the police investigation has revealed that on October 27 and 28, Rs 1 lakh and Rs 45,000 respectively were received in the bank account, which Babaji was unaware of," Prasad's lawyer Prem Joshi said, as reported by ANI.

