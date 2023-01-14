Delhi Police Recovers Body Chopped Into Three From Bhalswa Drain After Terror Plot Unearthed

The rented house of the two suspects (Image Credits: ANI)

DELHI Police on Saturday recovered a body chopped in three pieces from the Bhalswa drain in north Delhi, after questioning the two arrested terror suspects.

Reportedly, the body was recovered near the house of the two accused, Naushad and Jagjit Singh, who was arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The police said that the body of the deceased is being identified. "Delhi Police Special Cell recovered a dead body which was chopped into three pieces from Bhalswa drain (in North Delhi) after two suspects Naushad and Jagjit Singh (arrested under UAPA) told the police. The deceased is being identified."

This came after the Special cell of the Delhi police arrested the two accused--Jagjit Singh (29) and Naushad (56), on Thursday. They were produced before the Patiala House Court on Friday and sent to police remand for 14 days.

The police also revealed that the accused made a video of the killing of the victim and shared it with their handler.

The police conducted a raid at their rented house at Shradha Nand Colony in the Bhalswa Dairy police station limits on Friday under UAPA. During the same, three pistols and 22 live cartridges, and hand grenades were recovered from the suspects.

The police also informed that one of the accused- Jagjit Singh has links to Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Dall. He is also a member of the notorious Bambiha gang and has been receiving instructions from anti-national elements based abroad, the city police said, adding that he is also a parole jumper in a murder case in Uttarakhand.

Naushad is also associated with Harkat-ul-Ansar (HUA), a terror group that is based in Pakistan and primarily operates in Jammu and Kashmir.

He has been a life convict in two counts of murder and has also served a 10-year sentence in connection with a case under the Explosive Act.

According to sources, it is alleged that the suspects killed a person in the house and shared a video of the killing with their handler.

(With inputs from ANI)