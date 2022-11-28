Delhi Police Recover Shraddha’s Ring That Aaftab Gifted To His New Girlfriend

Delhi Police recovered Shraddha Walker's ring on Monday that Aftab Poonawala had gifted to another girl whom he invited to his flat, according to news agency ANI. The police have also recovered some weapons that were used to chop off 27-year-old Shraddha’s body.

Shraddha’s murderer and her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala underwent the remaining sessions of his polygraph test on Monday as there are so many unanswered questions left in this case. Aftab had dismembered Shraddha’s body into 35 pieces in Delhi’s Mehrauli.

Aftab Poonawala reached Forensic Science Lab (FSL) at 9.50 am today and the sessions began at around 11 am. “When the last session was held, there was a health issue due to which some sessions were not satisfactory. Our lab and preparation for the narco test is complete," said Sanjeev Gupta, Head of the Department of Crime Scene Management at FSL, Rohini,

The same polygraph test was also conducted on Sunday but was not completed despite Aftab being taken to FSL Rohini for interrogation for three days in a row.

“We kept our lab open over the weekend for the polygraph test. On Sunday, the investigating team confirmed that they have got approval for Poonawala’s custody from Tihar jail and will bring him to the lab for the remaining polygraph test session on Monday," said Sanjeev Gupta of FSL.

If Aftab’s polygraph test is concluded on Monday, he will further undergo a narcoanalysis test.

According to a report by The Times of India, Aftab has been kept on a “suicide watch” as Aaftab was kept in a separate cell of Tihar Jail Number 4 after he was sent for a 13-day judicial custody by the Delhi Court.

A polygraph test can be referred to as a ‘lie detector test’ is a device or a procedure which measures, analyzes and records several physiological indicators such as blood pressure, pulse, respiration, breathing rhythms, and skin conductivity while a person is investigated.