Delhi Police Issues Look Out Circular Against Bobby Kataria Over 'Smoking In Plane' Video

A lookout circular has been issued against controversial social media influencer Balvinder Kataria alias Bobby Kataria, who was allegedly seen smoking a cigarette on board a Spicejet flight in January. Kataria has been on the run since then.



A video of Kataria smoking a cigarette during a flight surfaced in August. The viral video was said to have been shot in January.



"Our teams had recently raided one of his locations, but he was not found there. Now look out, a circular has been issued against him. We will arrest him soon," said a senior Police officer to ANI.



Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Aviation, took notice of the video after it went viral and stated, "I'm looking into it. Such incidents will not be tolerated.



A complaint was received by Delhi Police from Spice-jet manager, Jasbir Singh, and a case was registered under section 3(1)(C) of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Civil Aviation Act 1982 for violation of security and safety measures on-board the flight.



It is also claimed that Kataria posted pictures and videos from his social media accounts showing him with a lighter and smoking a cigarette on board Spice Jet flight No. SG-706 on January 21st.



Another case has been filed against Kataria at the Cantt Police Station in Dehradun for allegedly consuming liquor in the middle of the road in Uttarakhand.



The Uttarakhand Police have announced a Rs 25,000 reward for YouTuber Bobby Kataria, who is wanted in connection with allegedly consuming alcohol by blocking traffic with a table on the road in Dehradun.



Dilip Singh Kunwar, SSP Dehradun, stated that the Dehradun Police obtained a non-bailable warrant from the court against the accused. Uttarakhand Police also raided Kataria's home in Haryana's Gurugram to apprehend him, but he is still on the run. Following that, a Rs 25,000 reward was declared for the accused, Bobby Kataria, he added.