New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Less than a month after a twin drone-laden attack rocked Jammu air force station, a report has emerged claiming the threat of a drone-laden terrorist attack in New Delhi before the independence day. Till now, the Indian security agencies have managed to prevent a drone-laden terrorist attack in any major city of India. However, after the Jammu airbase attack last month, the threat of terrorist attack through drones has become far more than ever.

“An alert has been issued to Delhi Police, as per which a major terror activity can be executed in the national capital with the help of drones. Terrorists and anti-social elements can execute this before 15th August,” news agency ANI quoted its sources as saying.

On June 27, two drone-laden explosions within a gap of 15 minutes rocked Jammu air force station. Investigating agencies have suspected the role of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the twin drone attacks as the further probe by NIA continues.

A day after the twin drone attack another drone attack was thwarted by the National Security Guards (NSG) after NSG's radar picked up the drone movement barely three kilometre away from the Jammu airbase where an earlier twin drone attack had taken place.

Army chief General MM Naravane had said that easy availability of drones has increased the complexity of security challenges and the Indian military is developing capabilities to effectively deal with the threats, be it from state-sponsored elements or by states themselves.

"We are developing capabilities to deal with the threats whether they are state-sponsored or by states themselves. We are developing capabilities to deal with drone threats both in the kinetic and non-kinetic realm," Army chief had said.

After the twin drone attack on Jammy airbase, India has fast tracked the buying process of Israeli Smash-2000plus anti drone systems to deal with drone-laden security as well as terrorist threats.

