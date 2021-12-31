New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In order to ensure a smooth flow and regulation of traffic on the eve of New Year, the Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory. The orders have been issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and will be followed strictly on the roads of the national capital.

Strict actions will be taken against those who will be found drunken driving, stunt biking, over-speeding, reckless driving, etc, said the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Vivek Kishore. He further said that the police has made a special arrangement near the areas of Connaught place.

“No vehicle shall be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond the roundabout near Mandi House, Bengali Market, Barakhamba Road-Tolstoy Marg crossing, Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk, R.K. Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg crossing, Gole Market, G.P.O., Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Marg-Ferozshah Road crossing, Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane, Pachkuian Road-Bangla Sahib Lane, Windsor Place, and Buta Singh Marg," the advisory read.

On December 31st, the restrictions shall be imposed from 8 p.m. onwards in the nearby areas of Connaught Place till the conclusion of the New Year celebrations. The restriction will be applicable to all private and public vehicles.

Amid Omicron fears, the Delhi government has imposed a night curfew, due to which the New Year celebrations in the national capital are likely to be subdued.

In view of rising Covid cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal imposed restrictions under Level 1 of the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP) in the capital on Tuesday.

DDMA decided not to impose restrictions under ‘amber alert’ for now in the capital on Wednesday and to continue with guidelines under ‘yellow alert’. Lt Governor Anil Baijal chaired a virtual review meeting of the DDMA regarding the Covid situation in the city after which the decision was taken. The meeting was also attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen