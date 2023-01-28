'Delhi Police In Overdrive': Mahua Moitra Slams Action Against Students Over BBC Documentary

AMID the ongoing row in the country over the BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question," Trinamool Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra targeted the police in the national capital.

"Amazing how Delhi Police in overdrive to stop @BBC film screening but nowhere to be found when woman is dragged for 13 kms by drunk drivers," Mahua tweeted.

Moitra was drawing comparisons between the police's action on Friday and when a 20-year-old woman was dragged by a car for several kilometres on New Year's Eve in the kanjhawala area of the national capital. The death of the woman in the hit-and-run case sparked outrage across the country. However, several police personnel were suspended later in relation to the case.

The Lok Sabha MP tweeted hours after the Delhi Police detained more than 20 people from the faculty of arts at Delhi University's North Campus. It had also imposed Section 144 (banning large gatherings) in the wake of a call by the student's organisation NSUI-KSU for the screening of the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, 13 students were detained from the Jamia Milia Islamia University located in the National Capital after some students tried to create a ruckus outside the university's premises over the screening of the documentary, as reported by news agency ANI.

The administration of many universities in the national capital took action following attempts at screening the documentary on university premises by the students.

On Monday, the administration of the Jawaharlal Nehru University also warned the students against screening the BBC documentary on the campus after a group of students distributed a pamphlet inviting students to a screening at the student union office located on the university premises.

The government earlier this month blocked access to the documentary on various social media sites, including YouTube.