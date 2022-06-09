New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police, which deals with cyber crimes, on Thursday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a number of people including politicians, priests and journalists for inciting people on divisive lines through their social media posts.

The FIR has been filed against former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand and several other persons including a journalist.

The FIRs were registered after an analysis of social media, the police said. The cases have been registered under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The cases have been registered against those who were posting and sharing messages against the maintenance of public tranquility and were inciting people on the basis of divisive lines," a senior police officer said.

According to the police, some names that were included in the FIR are Nupur Sharma, Naveen Kumar Jindal, Asaduddin Owaisi, Shadab Chauhan, Saba Naqvi and Maulana Mufti Nadeem, Abdur Rehman, Gulzar Ansari, Anil Kumar Meena, Yati Narsinghanand and Pooja Shakun.

One case has been registered against Sharma and another against multiple social media entities, including Owaisi, Jindal, Narsinghanand, Shadab Chauhan, Saba Naqvi, and Maulana Mufti Nadeem, Abdur Rehman and Gulzar Ansari, based on the analysis, the officer said. Notices will be sent to the social media intermediaries for the details, he added.

“We have registered 2 FIRs under appropriate sections on the basis of social media analysis against those trying to disrupt public tranquility & inciting people on divisive lines. One pertains to Ms Nupur Sharma & other against multiple social media entities,” Delhi Police tweeted.

"Even as Notices are being sent to social media intermediaries for details of those behind these accounts/entities, #DelhiPolice appeals to everyone to desist from posting anything that may disrupt social and communal harmony," it added.

On Wednesday, police said the unit will investigate the roles of various social media entities in promoting false and wrong information with an intention to create unrest in cyberspace, that has ramifications on the physical space thereby compromising the social fabric of the country.

Earlier, Delhi Police had provided security to Sharma and her family after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad. She had requested the police to provide security citing harassment and threats she had been receiving.

The BJP on Sunday had suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated with protests from many Muslim countries.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan