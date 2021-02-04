Farmers' Protest: According to reports, the Delhi Police has registered a case against Thunberg under Section 120B and Section 153A of the IT Act.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police on Thursday registered a case against Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg for her 'provocative' Tweets over farmers' protest. According to media reports, the Delhi Police has registered a case against Thunberg under Section 120B and Section 153A of the IT Act.

However, soon after the Delhi Police registered an FIR against her, Thunberg in another Tweet said that she still stand with the farmers and "support their peaceful protest". "No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that," she tweeted.

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, said that it has not named anybody in the FIR and it is only against the "creators of a toolkit", adding that an investigation is underway.

Thunberg, along with American pop singer Rihanna, had come in support of farmers protesting against the three farm laws. Sharing a CNN article on farmers' protest, the teen climate activist had said that she stand in solidarity with the farmers in India.

"Here’s an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.) #StandWithFarmers #FarmersProtest," she said in a follow-up Tweet.

This comes a day after the Ministry of External Affairs slammed Thunberg and other global celebrities for their comments on farmers' protest, asking them to refrain from "sensationalising the issue for the sake of popular hashtags".

"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken," said MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava in a statement.

"We would like to emphasise that these protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the Government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse," he added.

Several cricketers and Bollywood icons -- including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar -- also came in support of the central government and expressed their solidarity using the hashtags #IndiaAgainstPropaganda and #IndiaTogether.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Haryana and Punjab, are protesting against the three farm laws since November last year and want the government to roll back the legislation immediately. The government, however, has refused to withdraw the laws, saying they would revolutionise the agricultural sector in the country.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma