Delhi Police File FIR Over 'Lewd' Comments Against Daughters Of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli After DCW Notice

MS Dhoni with his daughter (left) and Virat Kohli with his daughter (Right) (Image Credits: Instagram)

AFTER receiving a notice from the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal, the police have filed an FIR against social media comments on the daughters of cricketers MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The FIR has been registered by the IFSO Unit of Special Cell after a notice was sent by the DCW chief on the reported objectionable remarks against the daughters of cricketers Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma on social media. "We are pursuing the matter with Twitter," Delhi Police as cited by ANI said.

Sharing a post of the FIR copy on Twitter, the DCW chairperson said the culprits will be arrested very soon. "After my notice, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the case of indecent comments made on the daughters of @ImVKohli and @MSDhoni. Very soon all the culprits will be arrested and behind bars," Maliwal tweeted in Hindi.

Last week on January 12, Maliwal took cognisance of the lewd comments being made on social media regarding the daughter of cricket players Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli. She also distributed screenshots of the tweet and commanded an investigation into the offenders.

"The Delhi Women Commission has taken suo-moto cognizance of certain social media posts targetting two-year-old and 7-year-old daughters of renowned Indian cricketers Shri Virat Kohli and Shri MS Dhoni. These posts on social media platform Twitter are obscene, misogynistic and extremely abusive towards young children and mothers", the notice read.

Considering the gravity of the matter, the commission demanded an FIR be filed and the accused identified and arrested in the matter. DCW demanded action and information in the said case latest by 16 January.

While questioning the Mumbai police, Maliwal said Rohit Sharma's wife and daughter are also being targeted for abuse.

"Just as lewd comments are being made about Kohli and Dhoni's daughters on Twitter, similarly #RohitSharma wife and daughter are also being targeted for abuse. What is going on? @Delhipolice @MumbaiPolice," she tweeted.