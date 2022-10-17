Delhi Police Detains AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Others Protesting Outside CBI Headquarters As Sisodia Questioned

A DAY after the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) summoned Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi Police on Monday detained Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh and others for alleged violation of prohibitory orders, officials were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

This comes after Singh and others were protesting outside the CBI office, where Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is being questioned by the agency in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of Delhi's excise policy.

A senior police official mentioned that AAP MP Sanjay Singh has been detained along with other protesters for unlawfully protesting at the CGO complex, where CrPC section 144 is in effect. Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure prohibits the assembly of four or more people.

Earlier, Sisodia was asked to appear before the federal probe agency's headquarters at 11 AM on Monday.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Sisodia confirmed that he had been summoned by the CBI and wrote, "CBI raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, nothing came out. Searched my bank locker, nothing came out in it. They did not find anything in my village. Now they have called me to CBI Headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and give my full cooperation. Satyameva Jayate."

The Central Bureau of Investigation has questioned a number of people, including Indo Spirits owner Sameer Mahendru, Gurugram-based Buddy Retail Private Limited director Amit Arora and India Ahead News managing director Mootha Gautam, in connection with the case, the officials said.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Sisodia also wrote to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and sought his attention to rising crime in the national capital.

"Delhi has become the 'crime' capital", Deputy CM in his letter.

While raising questions about the law and order situation in Delhi, Manish Sisodia appealed to the governor to pay attention to the deteriorating law and order situation of the capital.

"Two days ago in Delhi's Baljeet Nagar, a youth named Nitish was beaten to death by goons in broad daylight. The goons are absconding after the murder and the police are only apprising the family of appropriate action. It is heart-wrenching to think of what must be going on for his family at this time", he said.

(With inputs from agencies)