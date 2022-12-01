Delhi Police Challenges In HC Shashi Tharoor's Discharge In Sunanda Pushkar Death Case

IN A big development, the city police approached the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court's 2021 order discharging Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in connection with his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death case.

Justice D K Sharma instructed the Delhi Police's counsel to give a copy of the petition to Tharoor's counsel, who claimed the petition had not been served on him and had been "deliberately" sent to the incorrect email address, as per the news agency PTI.

The high court also issued notice and sought a response from Tharoor on an application by police seeking to condone the delay in filing the revision petition against the trial court's August 18, 2021 order. The court also said that documents related to the case shall not be supplied to any other person except the parties. The high court listed the matter for hearing on February 7, 2023.

Congress MP Tharoor who has been representing the Thiruvananthapuram constituency since 2009, was discharged in the case more than seven years after businesswoman Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel here.

Sunanda Pushkar, a well-known figure in Delhi, was found dead in a room at a five-star hotel on the evening of January 17, 2014. The couple had been staying in the hotel as Tharoor's official bungalow was being renovated at the time.

The former union minister was charge-sheeted by Delhi Police under Sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) but not arrested in the case, ANI reported.

According to the Delhi Police, the Congress MP and husband of Sunanda Pushkar is the main accused in the matter.