New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A wall of shipping containers has been erected at the main gate of Red Fort for security reasons ahead of Independence Day (August 15) celebrations, Delhi Police officials said on Saturday. The containers have been placed to ensure that no one is able to see inside the premises of the Red Fort while Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day. The containers will be decorated with graffiti the police said.

Earlier on Republic Day this year, a large number of protesters demanding the repeal of the three farm laws had entered into the Red Fort. They even hoisted flags from the ramparts of the fort where the PM unfurls the Tricolour on Independence Day. This was also the day when the national capital witnessed clashes between protesters and police during the tractor parade by farmers. A total of 394 police personnel were injured while 30 police vehicles were damaged in the violence of 26 January as reported by the news agency Press Trust of India.

Following this, Balaji Srivastava, the then Delhi Police Commissioner had issued an order prohibiting the flying of aerial objects like drones, paragliders, and hot air balloons in Delhi. The order will remain in force in the national capital for a period of 32 days till August 16. The Jaguar highway patrolling team of the north district on Monday seized a drone that was flying near Vijay Ghat, the backside of the Red Fort.

Later it was found that a web series was being shot in the area in which the drone was used. However, the police had granted permission for the shooting but no permission was given to fly a drone. The Kotwali police station has registered a case in this regard and the device has been seized.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha