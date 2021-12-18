New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after a low-intensity blast took place inside the premises of the Rohini Court in the national capital, the special cell of the Delhi Police, has nabbed an employee of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for allegedly planting the bomb.

However, the Delhi police have ruled out any possibility of terror angles in the matter. According to the police, the accused had planted the bomb for a lawyer of Rohini Court with whom he had a personal enmity over a property for the past six years.

As per the police, reported by news agency ANI, the accused was nabbed on the basis of CCTV footage from inside the court. Over the 88 cameras were scanned by the police and the suspect was seen coming out of the courtroom a few minutes before the blast.

Meanwhile, a report by News 18 quoting sources has stated that the accused had confessed to plotting the explosion with the intention of killing the lawyer with whom he is embroiled in litigation. The lawyer had reportedly lodged 10 cases against the accused, who said the legal issues upset him mentally.“He also accepted his knowledge of making IED (improvised explosive devide),” an official, as quoted by News18, said, adding that further interrogation and investigation is underway.

A low-intensity explosion in a laptop bag took place at the Rohini court complex on December 9. No causality was reported in the incident. However, a court staff sustained minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital.

Following the incident, the spot was cordoned off and the Forensic team and National Security Guard (NSG) team was called. The forensic team collected the debris from the spot and took it for examination.

Delhi Police registered a case and investigation is carried out by Special Cell. Prima facie, the explosion seemed to have taken place in a black coloured bag which was found lying on spot, said Delhi Police.

(With ANI Inputs)

