Delhi Oxygen Crisis: Delhi High Court has directed the Centre to ensure the gas is supplied to the city as per the planned allocation and without any hindrances.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Several hospitals in Delhi continue to face acute shortage of oxygen with six of them already running out of stocks, the Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday, soon after Delhi High Court directed the Centre to ensure the gas is supplied to the city as per the planned allocation and without any hindrances.

Saroj Super Specialty Hospital and Shanti Mukund Hospital flagged the shortage since this morning with the former approaching the High Court, appealing for release of oxygen by supplier INOX, following which it received a few hours’ supply.

Ganga Ram Hospital, which currently has over 500 COVID-19 patients, said at 8 pm it had oxygen in store for five hours and was in “dire need” of oxygen supplies. “At 8 pm, oxygen in store is for 5 hours for peripheral use till 1 am and lesser for high flow use. There are 510 #COVID19 patients admitted with 142 patients on high flow oxygen support. We are in dire need of oxygen supplies,” said an official of the hospital.

Here is the status of oxygen availability at various Delhi hospitals shared by the Aam Aadmi Party on Twitter:

JUST IN



Dy CM @msisodia writes to Union Health Minister @drharshvardhan



"Police & senior officials of administration in Uttar Pradesh & Haryana are stalling the tankers carrying oxygen, delaying the tankers to reach Delhi hospitals on time." pic.twitter.com/q0DhYPGSzQ — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 22, 2021

Tirath Ram Shah Hospital, UK Nursing Home, Rathi Hospital and Santom Hospital have run out of oxygen, the Delhi government said. Apart from this, oxygen enough for just 2.5 hours is left at the Holy Family Hospital, which faced severe shortage yesterday as well.

Delhi High Court, while giving directions to the Centre, said “the position in Delhi has turned rather precarious with several hospitals reporting that either they have insufficient oxygen or will not last for longer period.”

The high court directed all the authorities concerned, which are bound by the order passed under the Disaster Management Act, to ensure strict compliance of the Centre's direction that there shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods, including medical oxygen.

The bench made it clear that non-compliance of the order will be viewed seriously since it is going to result in grave loss of lives and will invite criminal action.

The court's direction came after the Delhi government submitted that the amount of oxygen that was to come here from Panipat in Haryana was not being allowed to be picked up by the local police there.

“You don't even have to wait for the order. Your one word to Mr. (Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal) Khattar will do the job,"the bench told Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre.

The high court said the Centre's allocation of oxygen for Delhi from plants in other states like Haryana was not being respected by the local administration there and it needs to be resolved immediately.

The high court was informed that there are three other plants from where allocation of oxygen is made to Delhi, that is, Durgapur in West Bengal, Kalinga in Odisha and Rourkela in Odisha, and logistically it will take a long time to transport oxygen here as they are at a distance of 1200 to 1500 km.

It asked the Railways to consider feasibility of running trains from these three locations to Delhi to transport oxygen.

The high court, which was on Wednesday assured by the Centre that it will supply 480 metric tonnes of oxygen to Delhi yesterday itself, said on Thursday that it appeared the allocation is not practically implemented and the national capital has not get its share till now.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta