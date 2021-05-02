The Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital on Sunday morning sent an SOS tweet today at around 10:30 am informing that they are left with few minutes of oxygen supply.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Aam Aadmi Party's MLA Raghav Chadha on Sunday swings in action to arrange five D Type oxygen cylinders after Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital in Delhi's Malviya Nagar sent an SOS saying that the hospital is left with few minutes of oxygen supply and over 50 people including 4 newborn babies are on the support of the life-saving gas.

"We have arranged five D Type oxygen cylinders for Rainbow Children's Hospital, from our Rajghat Response Point. The Govt's oxygen reserves are extremely limited due to reduced oxygen supply to Delhi, but we are doing everything possible to avert any untoward incident", Raghav Chaddha tweeted on Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital's SOS tweet today morning.

The Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital on Sunday morning sent an SOS tweet tagging Raghav Chadha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's office, President Ram Nath Kovind and Lt Governor Anil Baijal, that they are left with few minutes of oxygen supply and need urgent help from the responsible authorities.

"We request a consistent supply of Liquid Oxygen at Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi #Oxygen #SOS #COVIDEmergency @raghav_chadha @rashtrapatibhvn @CMODelhi @LtGovDelhi @attorneybharti @PMOIndia @aajtak @ndtv @CNN @tehseenp @TOIIndiaNews @DOJPH (sic)," read a tweet shared by the hospital.

An official of the Malviya Nagar hospital said there are around 80 patients, including those suffering from Covid-19, at the hospital. It also has 15 newborns, he said. "There 50 people, including four newborns, on oxygen support," he said.

The hospital does not have a liquid oxygen storage tank and depends on oxygen cylinders from a private vendor. "It has become a daily fire-fight exercise in the absence of a continuous supply. We require around 125 oxygen cylinders a day," the official said.

On Saturday, 12 Covid-19 patients, including a senior doctor, had died at south Delhi's Batra Hospital after the facility ran out of medical oxygen for around 80 minutes in the afternoon. Several hospitals in Delhi continue to grapple with a shortage of oxygen, as coronavirus cases continue to spike every passing day.





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan