Delhi Oxygen Crisis: Several hospitals in Delhi-NCR have denied admission to patients due to a lack of adequate cylinders of medical oxygen.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: COVID-19 crisis has been raging in India that has led to a massive spike in daily cases. Delhi, which has been hit by the fourth wave of the pandemic, has especially seen a spike in cases, forcing the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to impose a six-day lockdown in the national capital.

Though a lockdown has been enforced in Delhi, cases have been rising unprecedently in the national capital that has led to an increase in demand for oxygen cylinders. Several hospitals have denied admission to patients due to a lack of adequate cylinders of medical oxygen.

Amid this, several people across Delhi-NCR are trying to arrange oxygen cylinders for their friends and family members who have tested positive for COVID-19. Therefore to ease down your task, we at English Jagran have compiled the list of places where you can find oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients in Delhi-NCR:

* Spectrum Medical Devices: 9810402286

* Rama Gases: 9810468787

* Vaibhav Oxygen: 9871979337

* Jay Emm Gases Pvt Ltd: 9310031095

Also Read -- Is your oxygen level in blood low? Here's how to know when to get admitted to the hospital

* Aastha Healthcare: 8130533334, 8130533335

* Mittal Air Products: 9899390876

* Oxygen Cylinder Rental: 9810475170

* Apsolabs Pvt Ltd: 8840886102

* Aliya Health Care Group Pvt Ltd: 9899019007

What steps have been taken amid oxygen shortage in Delhi?

Amid acute shortage of oxygen for COVID-19 patients in Delhi, the central government on Wednesday increased the national capital's quota of O2 from 378 metric tonnes to 480 metric tonnes.

The central government has informed that oxygen will be supplied to Delhi, which does not have its own source of O2, from Odisha, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

"What remains a matter of grave concern is that of the 480 metric tonnes, 100 MT oxygen from Odisha (70 MT) and West Bengal (30 MT) will take almost 72 hours to reach Delhi. Our citizens, our hospitals, our city is running out of time," it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday also chaired a crucial meet to discuss the oxygen shortage in the country. In his meeting, PM Modi directed officials to work rapidly on increasing its production, boosting the speed of distribution and using innovative ways to provide oxygen support to health facilities.

He also said that states must act against any hoarding of oxygen and directed officials to ensure that the oxygen supply to various states happens in a smooth, unhindered manner and called for fixing responsibility with the local administration in cases of obstruction.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma