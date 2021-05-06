Delhi Oxygen Crisis: As per the orders by the Delhi government, the online system will start functioning from today (Thursday) onwards.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the oxygen crisis in Delhi when patients are struggling to get life-saving gas, the Aam Aadmi Party government started an online arrangement for the procurement of oxygen cylinders for the patients requiring the O2 in home isolation. As per the orders by the Delhi government, the online system will start functioning from today (Thursday) onwards.

According to the Delhi government, all people requiring oxygen for the patients in home isolation can apply on the Delhi government's website at http://delhi.gov.in with a valid photo ID, Aadhaar Card details and valid COVID-19 positive report indicating the need for oxygen. The applicant will also be required to inform the actual quantity of oxygen needed.

Delhi Government says all persons requiring oxygen for home isolation can apply on https://t.co/a9JS34ui8y with a valid photo ID, Aadhaar card details and COVID positive report pic.twitter.com/QVbx4LXpj4 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021

The Delhi government's order stated that the DMs shall ensure an adequate number of office personnel to scrutinize every application being registered on the portal and issue the e-passes quickly as time is the essence in such cases. “This may be accorded top priority,” said the order.

Here's how to apply:

Step 1: Visit the Delhi government's official website at http://delhi.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Online booking of Oxygen Cylinders' link on the home screen

Step 3: It will take to you another tab where you can fill in your details

Step 4: Submitting your details -- Photo Id proof, COVID positive report, Aadhaar Card details.

Step 5: After submitting your details, click on apply.

Step 6: Your application will be submitted to the authorities who will allot you a dealer to procure your oxygen cylinder

Step 7: The DM will issue a pass bearing the date, time and address of the dealer from where the oxygen cylinder can be issued or exchanged.

It will be the DM’s responsibility to check whether a filled oxygen cylinder is available with a re-filler or dealer. “The DMs shall identify dedicated dealers or depots to distribute such cylinders to the individuals who shall not be redirected to refilling plants under any circumstances. The DMs shall ensure that the dealers regularly get their cylinders refilled from the designated refilling plants,” the orders stated.

"DMs shall also ensure distribution of lump-sum allocation is done judiciously and equitably among individuals, any non-Covid hospitals, nursing homes, ambulances and ‘SOS’ cylinders of Covid hospitals running on liquid medical oxygen (LMO)", the order further stated.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan