Amid the acute shortage of medical oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote a letter to chief ministers of all states, asking them to supply spare oxygen to the national capital.

"I am writing to all CMs requesting them to provide oxygen to Delhi, if they have spare. Though the central government is also helping us, the severity of corona is such that all available resources are proving inadequate," he said in a Tweet.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma