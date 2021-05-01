Delhi Oxygen Crisis: The doctor who lost his life due to oxygen shortage has been identified as Dr RK Himathani, the head of the Gastroenterology unit of the hospital.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least eight COVID-19 patients, including a doctor, lost their lives after the Batra Hospital in Delhi ran out of medical oxygen on Saturday afternoon. The officials said that six out of the eight patients were admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU), adding that doctors are trying to revive five other patients.

Meanwhile, the doctor who lost his life due to oxygen shortage has been identified as Dr RK Himathani, the head of the Gastroenterology unit of the hospital.

This is the second time in a week when the hospital ram out of oxygen. On Saturday, the hospital told Delhi High Court that the suppliers are doing their work but they are dealing with the same crisis everyday.

"Supply cycle is such that we are in crisis mode every day for 3 to 4 hours.. now we are dependent on government every day. It's a never-ending cycle," the hospital said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

Delhi has been facing an oxygen crisis over the past few days. The Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also made multiple requests to the Centre to supply it with more medical oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients.

"There is a major issue of oxygen. SOS is coming from all hospitals. We've spoken in courts and written to the Centre that Delhi requires 976 tons of oxygen daily but we've been allotted only 490 tons of oxygen. Yesterday we received only 312 tons. How will this work," Kejriwal said on Saturday, as reported by news agency ANI.

"We prepared 5,000 beds at Radha Soami Centre but only 150 functional as there's no oxygen. Prepared 1,300 beds at Commonwealth Games and Yamuna Sports Complex. Prepared 2,500 beds in Burari. If we get oxygen today, there will be 9,000 oxygenated beds in Delhi within 24 hours," he added.

Delhi HC asks why cryogenic tankers not released by Rajasthan despite orders

The Delhi High Court on Saturday also asked the Centre as to why four cryogenic tankers, which were meant for Delhi to treat COVID-19 patients and held up by the Rajasthan government, have not been released yet despite the court's earlier orders.

The court said let necessary steps be taken to fulfill the assurance given by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on April 26 that these tankers will be released. It also asked the Centre to place compliance of its order on May 3.

