Delhi Oxygen Crisis: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital currently has over 500 COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment, of which several are in critical condition.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: 25 "sickest" COVID-19 patients have died in the last 24 hours at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital while the lives of another 60 patients are at risk, the hospital said this morning. News agency PTI quoted a source saying that "low pressure oxygen" could be the likely cause for the deaths.

"The oxygen stock will last another two hours. Ventilators and BiPAP machines are not working effectively. Lives of another 60 'sickest' patients at risk. Major crisis likely," a senior official at the hospital said.

According to the official, hospital authorities are resorting to manual ventilation in ICUs and the emergency department.

Soon after the hospital's SOS on oxygen crisis, an oxygen tanker reached the hospital.

Ganga Ram Hospital, which currently has over 500 COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment, has been struggling with the acute shortage of oxygen supply along with several other government and private hospitals in Delhi amid the frightening spurt in cases and deaths.

At 8 pm on Thursday, Ganga Ram Hospital said it had oxygen in store for five hours and was in “dire need” of oxygen supplies. “At 8 pm, oxygen in store is for 5 hours for peripheral use till 1 am and lesser for high flow use. There are 510 #COVID19 patients admitted with 142 patients on high flow oxygen support. We are in dire need of oxygen supplies,” said an official of the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Arvind Kejriwal government, sharing the availability status of oxygen at different hospitals, said that at least six private hospitals had run out of supplies. This came just after Delhi High Court directed the Centre to ensure the gas is supplied to the city as per the planned allocation and without any hindrances.

Delhi High Court, while giving directions to the Centre, said “the position in Delhi has turned rather precarious with several hospitals reporting that either they have insufficient oxygen or will not last for longer period.”

The high court directed all the authorities concerned, which are bound by the order passed under the Disaster Management Act, to ensure strict compliance of the Centre's direction that there shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods, including medical oxygen.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta