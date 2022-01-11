New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi government on Tuesday announced to shut all private offices and ordered to send employees into Work-From-Home under new Covid rules to tackle the surge in cases.

In a freshly issued order, DDMA barred all private offices to operate from workplace. "All private offices, except those which are falling under the 'Exempted Category' as prescribed in DDMA's GRAP order dated 08.08.21. The practice of work from home shall be followed," the order read.

See full list of those exempted from Work From Home, here:

-Private Banks

-Offices of companies providing essential services

-Microfinance Institutions

-Entities or Intermediaries regulated by the Reserve Bank of India.

-Insurance companies

-Pharma companies

-Lawyers' offices

-Courier services.

Till now, offices were asked to function with half their employees in the office and the rest at home. Government offices in the national capital are already working with 50 percent capacity.

Restaurants closed, Restrictions tightened as covid spikes in Delhi

Meanwhile, DDMA on Monday afternoon had announced that restaurants in the national capital have been closed for dine-in options amid a surge in the Covid-19 cases and only takeaways will be allowed.Besides, only one weekly market per day per zone will be allowed to operate.

The DDMA meeting decided that the restrictions will be tightened further in the national capital amidst the spike in Covid-19 cases, but there will be no lockdown for now. Delhi reported a 25 percent surge in COVID-19 cases after recording 19,166 fresh cases in last 24 hours.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a statement claimed that cases in the city are likely to peak "in one or two days, definitely this week", and infections in the Third Wave will start dipping after that.

Posted By: Ashita Singh