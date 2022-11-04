Delhi Orders 50% Govt Employees To Work From Home Amid Worsening Air Quality

AMID rising pollution in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday ordered 50 per cent of the staff of the Delhi government to work from home and said an advisory will be issued for private offices to follow the same.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said primary schools will be closed from tomorrow (November 5) till the air quality gets improves in the national capital. The Delhi government also mulling whether the odd-even scheme for vehicles should be implemented.

“We're taking all steps to control the pollution situation. In lieu of that, we're shutting down all primary schools in Delhi from tomorrow... Also shutting down outdoor activities for all classes above class 5,” the Delhi CM said.

People of Delhi and its adjoining regions on Friday woke up with a thick layer of smog. The air quality in the national capital crossed 400 today. In fact, in some parts of Delhi, the AQI was recorded above 500. In Noida, AQI stands at 562 in the 'Severe' category, 539 in Gurugram (Haryana) in the 'Severe' category and 563 near Delhi University in the 'Severe' category.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Ria said will be asked to curtail the outdoor activities of senior students. He also said the Delhi government has decided to implement the anti-pollution curbs recommended by the Commission for Air Quality Management, including a ban on non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles.

"At a meeting with departments concerned, it has been decided that 50 per cent of the staff of government offices will work from home from Monday and an advisory will be issued to private offices to follow suit," Rai said, PTI quoted.

As the pollution rose to hazardous levels in Delhi, all schools will hold online classes mandatorily for students from class 1 to class 8 in the Gautam Budh Nagar district. The schools have also been advised to hold online classes for students studying class 9 to class 12 as much as possible, a notice issued by the District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar read.