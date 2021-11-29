New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: An alert has been issued in the national capital after an intelligence input stating that the banned terrorist organization Sikh for Justice (SFJ), can gherao the Parliament House and hoist the Khalistan flag on it, as reported by news agency ANI.

Council General of Sikh for Justice, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, has released a video on YouTube, appealing to the farmers in the video to gherao the Parliament and hoist the Khalistani flag during the winter session of Parliament.

Pannu has said in the video that the one who hoists the flag of Khalistan on the Parliament will be given a reward of 125000 US dollars.

The Intelligence agencies have asked all the agencies including Delhi Police to be on alert as well as to make elaborate security arrangements around the Parliament.

The winter session of the Parliament is set to begin on November 29. The winter session is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

This is not the first time that SFJ has issued such a threat in the country. Earlier in August, the pro-Khalistan group warned the Punjab chief minister against unfurling the national flag on Independence Day. In an audio message to Punjab CM and Governor, the caller who claimed to be SFJ General Secretary, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, invoked the farm laws and said that at a time when ‘farmers’ are dying, unfurling the national flag would ‘not be tolerated’.

The Sikh group also issued threats for the chief ministers of several other states warning them not to hoist the national flag on August 15 for the same reason. These include Jai Ram Thakur, CM of Himachal Pradesh, Manohar Lal Khattar, CM of Haryana, Yogi Adityanath, CM of Uttar Pradesh and Captain Amarinder Singh, former CM of Punjab.

For the unversed, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) is a US-based secessionist group that supports the secession of Punjab from India as Khalistan. It was founded by lawyer Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The organization was banned in India in 2019 as an unlawful association.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha