The fire department said that the locals alerted about the fire around 2 am after which nearly 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A massive fire broke out at Sanjay Colony in Delhi's Okhla Phase II on Sunday morning, engulfing more than 20 shanties in the area. The fire reportedly broke out at 2 am on Sunday. The cause of the fire, however, is not known yet.

The fire department said that the locals alerted about the fire around 2 am after which nearly 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. As per officials, nearly 30 to 40 local residents have been rescued and an operation is underway to douse the fire.

"We got a call at 2 am about the fire. The fire has been categorised as a medium category fire. No casualties have been reported till now. The reason for the fire will be determined by the Delhi Police. 27 fire tenders are working on the spot," news agency quoted a fire official as saying.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed concerns over the fire and said that he is in constant "touch with the fire department and the district administration", adding that people are being provided with all possible help.

The massive blaze has brought back the memories of the horrific Anaj Mandi fire in the national capital. The fire, which was caused by a short-circuit, had broken out at a four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units and had claimed 43 lives.

The police later arrested the property owner Rehan and his manager Furkan and a case was registered against them under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire) of the IPC.

Later, both the central and state governments announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively for those who were killed -- all migrant labourers hailing from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh -- in the incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh respectively for those who were injured in the incident.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma