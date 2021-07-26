Delhi Earthquake: However, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) is yet to confirm about the quake in the national capital. Meanwhile, no damage or any kind of injury has been reported so far.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A mild earthquake struck Delhi-NCR on Monday morning again, said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) while adding that metro trains in the national capital are running on a "cautionary speed" as per the standard protocol. It also said that the tremors were felt around 6.42 am in the morning.

"Mild tremors were confirmed around 6.42 AM in the morning. As a standard procedure, trains were run on cautionary speed and stationed at next platform. The services are now running normally," it tweeted.

However, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) is yet to confirm about the quake in the national capital. Meanwhile, no damage or any kind of injury has been reported so far.

Meanwhile, a low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale also struck Hyderabad on Monday morning said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). It said that the quake occurred at around 5 am, adding that the epicentre was 156 kilometers South of Hyderabad at a depth of 10 kilometers.

"An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred around 5 am this morning, 156 kilometers South of Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh at a depth of 10 kilometers," it said.

