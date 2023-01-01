Delhi, Northwest India To Witness Dense Fog With Cold Wave Till January 4; Check IMD Forecast

Delhiites woke up to a cold breezy morning with dense fog on Sunday, the first morning of the New Year 2023. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital is likely to experience dense fog in the upcoming next five days, while it is expected that cold waves may dip the temperature level with reduced visibility from January 3 onwards.

On Sunday morning, Delhi’s Safdarjung area recorded a temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius while the mercury level was recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius in the Palam area. Despite the cold wave and dense fog, people are excited to celebrate the new year and some make it to the temples for prayers.

According to IMD, dense fog with cold wave-conditions will engulf Delhi along with northwest India and western Uttar Pradesh till Wednesday.

However, northeast India regions are likely to experience a relatively warmer winter as it ushers in the new year. In its monthly weather forecast released on Saturday, IMD said, “The national capital and neighboring regions of Punjab and Haryana are likely to experience dense fog from today till January 5. Dense fog conditions are likely to continue over the plains of northwest India for the next 4-5 days. A fresh cold wave is likely to commence over northwest India from January 1.”

Due to dense fog and chilly waves in the Delhi-NCR region, the weather department also advised commuters to drive carefully as visibility in Delhi-NCR is expected to remain low. For some areas of Punjab, Haryana, and several areas of Uttar Pradesh, the visibility is predicted to remain poor. Dense fog is predicted in parts of Delhi from January 1 to 4, as per the IMD forecast.

Furthermore, the Meteorological Department has also issued a 6-day yellow warning. The temperature might dip as much as three degrees Celsius on January 1 as per the forecast.