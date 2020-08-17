New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Following the Centre’s directions related to religious gatherings in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Disaster Management Authority has issued an order barring public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi and Muharram processions, which are due this month, and asked people to observe the religious events at home.

DDMA of Delhi government has issued prohibitory orders on idol immersions and large gatherings in public places.

"During Ganesh Chaturthi Festival, no idol of Lord Ganesha shall be set up in the tent/pandal/ public place, nor any kind of permission shall be granted for procession... similarly, no permission shall be granted for procession/tajiya during Muharram," the order stated.

In view of the celebrations and events to be held during the forthcoming festivals, DDMA had also instructed the DDMA, District Magistrate to take necessary steps in view of the Covid-19 epidemic so as not to have large crowds at ceremonies or events and prevent the spread of Covid-19, it said.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has on July 28 conveyed that while efforts are being made by State Governments to prevent large religious gatherings and other religious programmes, violation of guidelines have been observed," the DDMA said in its order.

It said during Ganesh Chaturthi festival, no idol of Lord Ganesha shall be set up in the tent, pandal, public place, nor any kind of permission shall be granted for procession. “People shall be encouraged and advised to celebrate the festival at their home only at this time of Covid-19 pandemic,” it advised.

“District Magistrates and district DCPs shall convene meetings with religious or community leaders before every such festival/occasion which has the possibility of large gathering or congregation, to get their cooperation to maintain the law and order and harmony and also to sensitise public to compliance of guidelines or instructions issued for combating Covid-19 by Government from time to time,” it said.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta