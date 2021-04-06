Delhi Night Curfew: As the night curfew has been imposed in the national capital, thus we have listed down the answers to your questions regarding the night curfew and E-Pass:

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Due to the major surge in coronavirus cases, the Delhi government imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30. The order has been imposed with immediate effect. The decision of the night curfew in the national capital was taken up by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA.) The chief secretary and chairperson of the executive body reviewed the rising case, and it was observed that a high positivity rate took place in the recent past.

Here is what you need to know about who needs an E-Pass, who is exempted to travel without an E-Pass, and what will happen if you flout the night curfew:

Who needs an E-Pass?

*Print and Electronic Media Personnel.

* Those working in Telecommunications, Internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT-enabled services.

* Petrol pump, LPG, CNG workers.

*Those who are going for coronavirus vaccination at night.

*Cold storage warehouse workers.

*Delivery services of the essential goods including foods, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce.

*Banks, Insurance offices and ATMs.

*Private security services will need an E-Pass.

Who is exempted to travel without an E-Pass?

*Private medical personnel like doctors, nursing staff, hospital services, among others.

*Pregnant women and patients who want to get medical services.

*People who are coming or going to Airport/ Railway/ISBT will be allowed to travel without an E-Pass by just showing their tickets.

*No restriction of inter and intra-state transportation of essential and non-essential goods.

Will the passengers be allowed to travel in the metro at night?

The entry at the metro station at night will only be given to those passengers who fall in the essential category according to the government order, after verification of their valid IDs by DMRC/CISF personnel.

How to get an E-Pass?

Here is a simple stepwise guide on how you can get an e-pass:

Step 1: You need to visit the official website of the Delhi government's E-Pass-- delhi.gov.in or https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/init/

Step 2: Now, you need to fill in all the asked details.

Step 3: Now, you will receive a QR enabled exemption on the number and email ID that you have provided.

Step 4: While travelling at night, it needs to be shown to the police when asked.

What will happen if you flout the night curfew rules?

Those who will flout the rules will come under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Section 188 of the IPC and other applicable law. According to the law, those who will flout Section 51 of DM Act, 2005, will be punishable with imprisonment for a term that may extend to two years.

Meanwhile, to speed up the vaccination process, the coronavirus vaccination centres have also been made operational for 24 hours. However, the people will need an E-Pass to go for vaccination at night.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma