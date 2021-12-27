New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi government has announced a night curfew from Monday, December 27, amid the rising Omicron cases in the state. The night curfew will start from 11 pm and will continue till 5 am. Delhi has reported 142 cases of Omicron making it the worst-hit state in India as of now. A yellow alert is likely to be announced soon in Delhi under the AAP government's four-stage Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as the Covid positivity rate in the national capital touched 0.55 per cent on Sunday.

What will be allowed?

People travelling on foot to buy essential items.

People travelling to or returning from railway stations, bus stops and airports.

Government officials, judges, judicial officers, medical personnel, media personnel, pregnant women and patients will be exempted.

Only the exempted-category people will be allowed in Metro trains and public transport buses during the night curfew hours.

Essential services shops selling vegetables, dairy products, meat and other edible products.

Medical stores and hospitals.

What will not be allowed?

As per the Delhi government's four-stage Graded Response Action Plan, the restrictions will become strict depending on the situation and the positivity rate in the state. GRAP will be implemented if the positivity rate settles at 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days in the national capital.

Shops of non-essential items will also be closed.

Vehicle movement for non-essential purposes not allowed.

Other restrictions when GRAP will come into force:

Schools and colleges will be closed.

The seating capacity in metro trains will be reduced.

The night curfew will be expanded.

If the red alert is issued, a total curfew will be announced.

Apart from this, cinema halls, banquet halls, spas, gyms, amusement parks, stadiums, swimming pools, marriages, religious places, etc. will get affected if the Yellow alert is issued.

Several other restrictions will be imposed when Amber or Orange alerts will be issued.

