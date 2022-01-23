New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Sunday continued to receive rainfall- a day after recording the highest downpour in the month of January in the last 32 years. The city and its adjoining areas are expected to experience more rain in the next 24 hours. Thunderstorm, lightning, or hailstorm is also expected in isolated parts of the city.

"Light intensity rain/drizzle with moderate intensity rain over few places would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad)," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted.

IMD has also predicted light intensity intermittent rain/drizzle would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Saharanpur, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, and Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh during the next 2 hours.

The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of cold wave, rain with lightning and hailstorm across Uttar Pradesh till Monday morning (January 24). Rains are precited to continue in Northeast India for the next three days till January 25.

Further, occasional strong surface winds (15-20 kpmh) are very likely over the national capital throughout the day along with Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi on Sunday remained in the 'very poor' zone with an overall AQI (Air Quality Index) at 314. The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi's air stood at 138 and 212 respectively, as per the data given by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) India.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

However, the air quality in Delhi is expected to improve in the next three days and move to the 'moderate' zone from its current status, as per SAFAR India's prediction.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha