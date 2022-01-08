New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms lashed the national capital and its adjoining areas in the early hours of Saturday (January 08). As per the India Meteorological Department, rainfall activity will continue today (January 08) across Delhi and NCR, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, and Karnal, Panipat, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Rewari, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana).

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR ( Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) Palwal, Aurangabad (Haryana) Tizara, Alwar (Rajasthan)," the IMD tweeted.

#WATCH: Rain lashes Delhi-NCR; visuals from Chanakyapuri area



"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over & adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) during the next 2 hours," says India Meteorological Department pic.twitter.com/0ue7HoLvMj — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022





Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Firoz Shah Road pic.twitter.com/YEGqiGQ6jW — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022

A Yellow alert for Saturday had also been issued by the weather department as light to moderate rain, along with gusty winds at the speed of 30-40kmph, is likely due to an active western disturbance. IMD also predicted a cloudy sky for Delhi till January 9.

As per IMD's forecast, the minimum temperature may rise to 14 degrees Celsius on Saturday, whereas the maximum may drop to 18 degrees Celsius.

Following the rainfall in the national capital improved to 'moderate' from the 'poor' category with Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 132, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The SAFAR data further showed that the level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the air stood at 70 and 108 respectively.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the neighbouring cities of NCR like Noida (sector 125) and Gurugram (sector 51) stood at 76 and 142 respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'

However, on January 09, the air quality in the national capital is again likely to deteriorate due to a gradual decrease in maximum and minimum temperatures and wind speed.

