New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued another orange alert for Delhi-NCR as heavy rains continued in the region for the third straight day on Thursday. Noting that heavy rains will continue for the next two days, the weather department has said that Delhites may experience 'extremely bad' weather on Thursday, causing traffic jams in several areas.



As per the forecast of the weather department, strong winds will sweep the city during the daytime and the maximum temperature will likely hover around 34 degrees celsius.



With IMD predicting heavy rainfalls in Delhi, the traffic department has asked all the commuters to travel only if necessary and avoid vehicular movement. Besides Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad are also expected to receive heavy rainfall.



The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the national capital in the coming days -- from September 16 to September 21. Earlier due to heavy rainfall on September 11, the runway of the IGI airport of the national capital was submerged underwater. Due to which several flights were diverted, many were cancelled and over 100 flights were delayed. Several visuals of submerged airports were doing rounds over the internet -- people also made various funny memes on it.



Senior scientist RK Jenamani said that Delhi will receive a fresh spell of rainfall from September 17. This monsoon season the national capital has recorded 1,146.4 mm of rainfall so far which is said to be the highest in the last 46 years.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen