New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Friday witnessed a foggy and slightly cold morning in some areas of the city with an overall temperature recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius as of 9 am. There seems to be some respite in rain activity in the Capital as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has made no predictions for downpour until February 17 as of now.

While rains are predicted across India including adjoining areas of Delhi- Punjab, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh, the Capital is said to experience dense fog conditions in the morning and night hours for several days.

According to the IMD, the city is also likely to witness gusty winds over the next two days with maximum temperature of 22-23 degrees Celsius.

RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD said that although Delhi is likely to witness strong westerly winds in the next two days, the maximum temperature is unlikely to breach the normal mark.

“The normal for this time of the year is 23 degrees, and the maximum temperature will hover around the figure for the next three days,” he had said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi on Friday marginally improved to a 'moderate' zone with an overall AQI (Air Quality Index) at 132 after yesterday's downpour. In Noida also across various stations, the AQI was recorded in the moderate zone. In Gurugram the AQI was in the moderate zone as well while in some areas of Faridabad AQI was in the poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi's air stood at 70 and 138 respectively, as per the data given by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) India.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha