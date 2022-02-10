New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhiites experienced early morning rains on Thursday with the overall temperature recorded at 10.4 degrees Celsius as of 8 am. Some areas in the national capital reported hail between 4 am and 5 am, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said.

According to the IMD the city is likely to witness gusty winds over the next three days with maximum temperature of 22-23 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's base weather station, Safdarjung, recorded 18.6mm rain this month which is 0.6mm more than the monthly normal of 18mm. Last year, the city had received just 2.6mm rain in February, the officials said.

IMD also predicted that the Capital may receive more rain around February 17.

“Our main stations did not record it, but crowdsourcing data showed that hail activity was seen in some places in Delhi, including Narela. Majority of the rain volume was received between 4am and 5am. By 8:30am, the rain clouds shifted towards Uttar Pradesh,” said RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD.

He also added that although Delhi is now likely to witness strong westerly winds in the next three days, the maximum temperature is unlikely to breach the normal mark.

“The normal for this time of the year is 23 degrees, and the maximum temperature will hover around the figure for the next three days,” he said.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'poor' zone, with an overall AQI (Air Quality Index) at 259. In Noida's Anand Vihar station AQI was recorded at 207 while across Gurugram and Faridabad AQI was in the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi's air stood at 105 and 186 respectively, as per the data given by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) India.

