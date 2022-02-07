New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Monday witnessed dense fog and a cold day in isolated parts of the city. The overall temperature recorded in the capital was 9.6 degrees Celsius as of 9 am.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Delhi may witness rains with thunderstorms and lightning on February 9. The city is also predicted to witness dense fog to very dense fog conditions today, February 7.

The night temperature is predicted to witness a gradual drop from February 10 as the impact of the western disturbance will be over said RK Jenamani, senior scientist at IMD.

Further, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect North West India from the night of February 8, 2022.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi slipped back to the 'very poor' zone, with an overall AQI (Air Quality Index) at 319.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi's air also degraded and stood at 145 and 248 respectively, as per the data given by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) India.

This comes after the air quality in Delhi managed to remain in the moderate zone for several days after the recent downpour. However, IMD had predicted that the air quality will slip back to the poor category amid low wind speed in the coming days.

"From Sunday onwards, relatively calm surface winds are likely and air quality gradually degrades back to ‘Poor’ and then to ‘very poor’ as the rate of accumulation of pollutants is likely to be more than that of ventilation," SAFAR had said in a statement.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha