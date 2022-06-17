New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to a pleasant morning on Friday after light to moderate rains lashed parts of the region, bringing the temperature down. According to the weather department, people in Delhi-NCR can expect a respite from the heatwave for the next five days, thanks to a fresh Western Disturbance.

For Friday, the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) New Delhi has said that the temperature will hover between 23.8 to 40.2 degrees Celsius with humidity levels of 84 per cent.

"Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi and NCR," the RWFC New Delhi said in an early morning tweet.

Delhi and other parts of northwest India were reeling under a heatwave spell since June 2. However, the weather department on Thursday said the heatwave has abated as maximum temperatures have dipped by five to 10 degrees Celsius in the northwestern and central parts of the country.

"This heatwave has abated today (June 16). The progress of the southwest monsoon towards central and east India and the impact of the WD over northwest India have led to it," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"No significant heatwave conditions are likely over any part of the country till June 29," it added.

Last week, the southwest monsoon had arrived in Maharashtra, two days later than its usual date of arrival, the IMD had said, adding that conditions would continue to become favourable for the further advancement of the monsoon in the upcoming days.

"The southwest monsoon has arrived in parts of Konkan and central Maharashtra. It will bring some showers in the state with downpour in some areas of Konkan. The regions where heavy showers are likely to be witnessed have been alerted as well," PTI quoted an official as saying.

"If the conditions remain favourable, the monsoon system will progress further," the official added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma