In Delhi, Light To Moderate Rains Expected Till August 3: IMD

The rainfall in the national capital is likely to catch up with its pace. The India Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall in Delhi and its nearby areas for today. Apart from that, the weather department has also predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate to light rain in the city from July 28 till August 03, 2022.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Rohtak (Haryana) Khurja (U.P.). Light to moderate intensity rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Narnaul (Haryana) Aligarh, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Hathras (U.P.) during the next 2 hours,” said RWFC, New Delhi in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Delhi today was recorded at 33 degrees Celsius, whereas the maximum temperature hovered around 38 degrees Celsius.

As per the prediction of the weather department, showers in Delhi will get stronger from today. IMD also said that some parts of the national capital are also likely to witness heavy rain, depending on the movement of the monsoon trough.

Apart from the national capital, parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan are also likely to receive rainfall today (July 28).

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR ( Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Rohtak, Farukhnagar, Sohana, Palwal, Aurangabad (Haryana) Khair, Aligarh, Hathras (U.P.) Bhiwari (Rajasthan). Light to moderate intensity rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi ( ), Nuh (Haryana) Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, and Alwar (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours,” tweeted RWFC, New Delhi.

The minimum temperature in Delhi is expected to drop in the coming few days. The minimum temperature is likely to go down to 23 degrees Celsius by the end of the month. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature in Delhi was 26.7 degrees Celsius.

“Both days and nights will be cooler due to overcast conditions and on-and-off spells of rain across Delhi,” said RK Jenamani, a scientist at IMD.